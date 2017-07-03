Last Friday most Canadians were firing up barbecues, anticipating a restful long weekend.

But not Laura Potje. The 58-year-old was packing a rain poncho and tying up her running shoes, preparing to walk down Yonge Street — all 87 kilometres of it, from Queen's Quay on Toronto's waterfront to Barrie.

"I wondered how long it would take to walk up Yonge Street to the 401, and then remembered it actually stretches past that," she chuckled. "It just evolved into this silly little plan."

Potje said the best part of the hike was the most urban stretch of Yonge Street, from Lake Ontario to Highway 401. (Supplied by Laura Potje)

Potje is no novice hiker. She's trekked the entire Bruce Trail and gone on walking tours in Nepal. But as a lifelong ruralite, the city, with all its construction chaos and strange pockets of old mixed with new, lent her the same excitement a Toronto native might get from a traditional wilderness hike.

So she decided to go for it, starting her journey from the bottom of Yonge early last Friday.

Yonge Street is considered Toronto's main thoroughfare, and is unofficially known as the 'world's longest street.' (Supplied by Laura Potje)

Potje was joined by her two friends, Catharine Leko and Marilyn Anderson, neither of whom have quite the hiking experience of Potje.

"My feet look like Fiona's," laughed Anderson, 55, referencing the female ogre in the Shrek movie series. "They're burning a little."

Anderson spoke to CBC Toronto from a coffee shop in Stroud, Ont., just eight kilometres from Burton Avenue in Barrie, their final destination.

"I'm determined to get there," she said. "I'll crawl the last few miles if I have to."

The hikers encountered danger in the form of this snapping turtle, which proved reluctant to accept their guidance off a busy highway. (Supplied by Laura Potje)

Leko, 49, admits she's a little less stubborn.

"There were times where, if I didn't have such positive people around me, I would have bailed," she said, describing the tedium of some stretches, where counting steps offered the most reliable source of entertainment.

But for Leko the challenge has still been worth every blister.

"At first I didn't think it was a big deal. But now I know most people would never do this," she said, adding that the trek has been a source of pride.

The trio stayed at budget motels along the way, averaging about 20 kilometres a day.

It was a slog at times, but all three women said they were proud of making it to the final stretch of their journey. (Supplied by Laura Potje)

Potje says there were some disappointments along the way. "We've seen enough old car parts along the side of the road to assemble a whole car," she said of highway litter.

Walking past lines of motorists with heads bowed to their cellphone screens, she adds, disturbed the hikers.

Ultimately, the women suspect they'll walk away from the experience buoyed by the adventure. "I think the moral of the story is women over 50 are invincible," said Potje.

"We could have been on a patio drinking wine all weekend," agreed Anderson. Instead, she saw a slice of Canada she'd never properly experienced.

"When you're in a car you don't notice things," she said. "I'd do this again. Canada is a beautiful country."