2 injured after overnight shooting inside downtown bar

​Two people were injured in a shooting at a downtown bar on Tuesday, according to Toronto police.

The victims, a man and a woman in their 20s, are expected to survive

Officers found a man and a woman, both in theirs 20s, with gunshot wounds. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Officers responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Yonge and Elm streets at around 1:30 a.m. They arrived to find a man and a woman, both in their 20s, with gunshot wounds. 

Both were taken to a nearby trauma centre with serious but non-life threatening injuries, Toronto paramedics said. The victims are expected to survive. 

Earlier, Toronto Police tweeted overnight that a third person hurt in the shooting walked into a hospital, but a sergeant at 52 division later clarified the person's injuries were in fact unrelated.

Forensic investigators were still on scene early Tuesday morning.

Investigators are appealing for any witnesses.

