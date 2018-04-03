2 injured after overnight shooting inside downtown bar
Two people were injured in a shooting at a downtown bar on Tuesday, according to Toronto police.
The victims, a man and a woman in their 20s, are expected to survive
Two people were injured in a shooting inside a downtown bar on Tuesday, according to Toronto police.
Officers responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Yonge and Elm streets at around 1:30 a.m. They arrived to find a man and a woman, both in their 20s, with gunshot wounds.
Both were taken to a nearby trauma centre with serious but non-life threatening injuries, Toronto paramedics said. The victims are expected to survive.
Earlier, Toronto Police tweeted overnight that a third person hurt in the shooting walked into a hospital, but a sergeant at 52 division later clarified the person's injuries were in fact unrelated.
Forensic investigators were still on scene early Tuesday morning.
Investigators are appealing for any witnesses.