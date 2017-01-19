A proposed $3.8-million upgrade upgrade to Yonge-Dundas Square includes state of the art video screens that the city could use to broadcast a range of programming — including live sporting events.

"This could be a game changer for the city," Taylor Raths, general manager of Yonge-Dundas Square said in an interview.

While there are privately-owned video walls in Toronto, Raths said the city has none that it controls on public property. There are similar screens in public squares in Brampton and Mississauga.

"What they don't have is the busiest intersection in the country," Raths said.

One of seven proposed digital screens at Yonge-Dundas Square. The face of this screen has a proposed area of 18 square metres. (City of Toronto)

The seven screens are part of a plan to revamp Yonge-Dundas Square that city council's executive committee will discuss Thursday.

The largest screen would be 34 square metres in area.

Some of the proposed screens would only be capable of displaying static images, while others will be able to show video.

Bye bye Bird's Nest?

One potential use for the screens could be to show major sporting events.

For the past two seasons, the city has paid to rent temporary video screens and installed them at Nathan Phillips Square for Toronto Blue Jays playoff games.

The proposed upgrades to Yonge-Dundas Square include the construction of new "gateways" into the public square. One, seen here, is proposed for the northwest corner. (City of Toronto)

Raths said as long as broadcast rights can be negotiated, the proposed Yonge-Dundas screens could be easily used for professional sports or World Cup soccer games.

"We will have the technology in place and we will be able to turn around a request like that in the blink of an eye."

No cost to city

If approved, the upgrade – the square's first since it was built – will be paid for by Outfront Media Canada, the company city staff have selected to build and manage the project.

The city's current contract with an existing company handling Yonge-Dundas signage is set to expire.

The proposed digital screens vary in height from 15.2- to 10.4-metres. (City of Toronto)

City staff are proposing a 10-year lease with Outfront.

Some of the screens would be used for advertising and the city would receive a percentage of the revenue.

A staff report to be presented to the executive committee on Thursday projects the city would receive an estimated $7.287 million in revenue over the 10-year lease.

'Premier outdoor event venue'

The report said that many concerts and other events held at Yonge-Dundas Square require the installation of temporary digital screens – an additional expense for the city or for the clients who rent the square.

Raths said, for example, it costs $6,000 for a screen used at a free summer movie screening event held in the square.

The proposed permanent screens would improve what Raths calls "one of Canada's premier outdoor venues."

Outside of events, the screens could be used to for broadcasting news or public service messages.

The report said the screens will also be synchronized and able to project large digital artworks.