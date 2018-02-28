Yonge Street is closed in both directions between Wellesley and Breadalbane Streets after a fire may have compromised a building's structural integrity.

The three-alarm blaze broke out late Monday night at 588 Yonge Street, which was under renovation. Nearly 50 firefighters and three aerial ladders were on hand to prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent structures.

Residents from a neighbouring apartment complex were forced out of their homes when the fire was still threatening to spread.

"The firefighters did an absolutely outstanding job you can see how close the rest of the buildings are, literally abutting," Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop told reporters at the scene early Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the City of Toronto announced that Yonge will remain closed in both directions between Wellesley and Breadalbane Streets "pending structural investigation of a building damaged by fire.

#CityofTO #TrafficAlert - Yonge Street remains closed in both directions from Wellesley Street to Breadalbane Street pending structural investigation of a building damaged by fire. Traffic signals have been adjusted on nearby streets to improve traffic flow on alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/VBkYdLtidr — @TorontoComms

"Traffic signals have been adjusted on nearby streets to improve traffic flow on alternate routes."

The TTC tweeted that the 97 Yonge bus is diverting both ways via Wellesley, Church and Carlton.