Devin Connell's husband works right across from the Badminton and Racquet Club, the 90-year-old building ravaged by a fire that brought the entire midtown neighbourhood to a standstill last Tuesday.

Throughout the morning, Connell's husband sent her videos of the billowing smoke and diligent fire crews.

"It was terrifying," Connell recalled. "I was watching the smoke go from white, to grey, to black."

Even more terrifying? Her restaurant, Delica Kitchen, is nestled right in front of the now-destroyed Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue sports club.

While the fire damage was contained to the club, smoke and flooding have left their mark on numerous buildings in the area — including the space housing Delica Kitchen. And roughly a week later, a portion of the Yonge Street strip is still shuttered, leaving business owners like Connell in the lurch.

Delica Kitchen co-owner Devin Connell says Tuesday's fire was 'devastating,' and left her restaurant's basement flooded. (Supplied by Devin Connell)

Yonge businesses locked up

On Monday morning, several shops — including a hair salon and skin care centre — were locked up. Front-door signs posted on the row of buildings say they are "unsafe to enter by order of the City of Toronto."

Flooding was the major issue at Delica Kitchen. Connell, who co-owns the restaurant, said there was four to five feet of water in the basement boiler room and damage on the first floor as well.

While the financial impact isn't clear yet, she expects the restaurant will be closed for at least a month.

"It's devastating," Connell said. "It means that we probably have to do some layoffs — which is really upsetting — but ultimately, what we want to do is get the business up and running as fast as possible."

Packaging and food stored in the basement have been destroyed, she added, along with a delivery van parked in the back alley close to the sports club.

A nearby bagel shop also suffered a "similar fate" with the flooding, she added.

Delica Kitchen and Topcuts are among the Yonge Street businesses still shuttered following last week's fire. (Lauren Pelley/CBC)

Tory: Things are 'returning to normal'

Still, Mayor John Tory said that things are "returning to normal" in the area. He also praised Toronto's firefighters for containing the fire and reducing damage to the surrounding businesses.

"Many of them have been able to reopen," he noted.

Nearby condo residents were also forced out of their homes during the fire and Tory said most of those people have since returned.

At the Clairmont Condos at 1430 Yonge St. — located directly south of the club — only one out of the building's 88 suites is too water damaged for a tenant to re-enter, said executive concierge Drew Sellers.

"The fire department was amazing, and once they started using our balconies to attack the fire, they could actually get right on it," he said on Monday in the lobby, which still smells like smoke.

On Monday, Mayor John Tory visited Station 311, near Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue, to thank fire crews for their work last Tuesday. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

Cause listed as 'undetermined'

As for what caused the six-alarm fire — that will likely remain a mystery.

Larry Cocco, division chief for fire investigations at Toronto Fire Services, said the investigation has now wrapped up.

He said the fire likely began in the lower mechanical room and there is no sign of foul play "whatsoever."

"But because of the extensive damage in the case of origin, we won't be able to definitively determine the cause of the fire," Cocco said.