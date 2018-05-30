New TDSB, city partnership aims to give students Hollywood-style job training

Students across the city could soon have Hollywood-style job training thanks to a new pilot project.

Dubbed xoTO Schools, the Toronto District School Board project will provide "unprecedented" co-op placements for high school students alongside film industry professionals — in areas ranging from lighting and grip, to costume and set design, to hair and makeup.

"This partnership is allowing our students to do great things in the film industry, in the TV industry... and to actually open up all kinds of doors," said John Malloy, director of the TDSB.

A collaboration with the city and the local film industry, the goal is two-fold: Students at 11 schools will get more hands-on training, while film and television productions will have the chance to do more on-location filming at those facilities without the usual logistical hiccups.

"This is designed to make that easier," Mayor John Tory said on Tuesday at Danforth Collegiate and Technical Institute, one of the schools participating in the pilot project.

Speaking at the announcement on Tuesday, Mayor John Tory said the new xoTO pilot project will help increase filming access at Toronto schools. (Lauren Pelley/CBC News)

In-school filming mostly during summer, evenings and weekends

According to the city, the scouting and permit application process will be streamlined. In-school filming will take place mostly during the summer months and on evenings and weekends during the school year.

Meanwhile, students will be able to work alongside industry professionals through the co-op placements.

Andy Baldeo, a grade 12 student at David and Mary Thomson Collegiate in Scarborough, believes the program will be a great opportunity for students.

While his school isn't participating in the pilot, he did a similar placement working in both the props and set decorating departments for the fourth season of American-Canadian co-production 'Good Witch.'

"I was like, 'Ohhh, someone famous," the 18-year-old recalled, of his time spotting American access Bailee Madison on the set.

Since then, Baldeo said he's been accepted to the Toronto Film School to study directing, editing and cinematography.

Andy Baldeo, a grade 12 TDSB student, believes the program will be a great opportunity for students. Seen here, he did a placement working in both the props and set decorating departments for the fourth season of American-Canadian co-production 'Good Witch.' (Andy Baldeo)

'A great opportunity'

Fellow student Zachary Clark, who just finished his fifth year at R.H. King Academy in Scarborough, had a similar experience on a co-op with Canadian television show 'Private Eyes' and, later, a paid apprenticeship working in the grip department for a film.

​"It was such a great opportunity for someone like me who's so interested in film," he said.

Alongside Danforth Collegiate, the other ten schools participating in the pilot project include Cedarbrae Collegiate Institute, Central Toronto Academy, Civic Centre, Eastern Commerce/First Nations/Subway Academy of Toronto, Forest Hill Junior and Senior Public School, Humberside Collegiate Institute, Joseph Brant Public School, Sheldon Centre for Outdoor Education, Stephen Leacock Collegiate Institute and Westview Centennial Secondary School.

The xoTO Schools pilot project will run until June 2019.