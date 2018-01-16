Premier Kathleen Wynne is going to shuffle her cabinet on Wednesday, less than five months before Ontarians go to the polls.

Wynne's itinerary shows a 3 p.m. swearing-in of new members of her cabinet, but there is no indication yet of how many ministers will be shuffled.

Three of Wynne's most senior cabinet members have already indicated they will not run in the election: Advanced Education Minister Deb Matthews, Treasury Board President Liz Sandals and Economic Development Minister Brad Duguid.

They have remained in their cabinet posts since announcing their intentions but could be shuffled out if Wynne wants to raise the profiles of Liberal incumbents in the run-up to the campaign.

There was no indication Tuesday evening from Wynne's officials about how many Liberal MPPs will be involved in the shuffle.

The Legislature is currently on its winter break and is not due to resume sitting until Feb. 20. The government is expected to bring in a budget in the ensuing weeks, and the Legislature will be dissolved no later than May 9, when the campaign period officially begins.

Election Day is June 7.