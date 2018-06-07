Kathleen Wynne resigns as Ontario Liberal leader

Kathleen Wynne has announced she will resign as leader of the Ontario Liberal Party after Ontario voters decided they'd had enough of her government and awarded the Progressive Conservatives a majority mandate.

Wynne made the announcement, pausing to wipe away tears, as she addressed supporters in her north Toronto riding late Thursday night.

She called the move "the right thing to do" in order to "pass the torch" to a new generation of Liberals.

"This is not a concession speech — I conceded days ago," Wynne said. "This is my chance to say thank you for allowing me to be premier, allowing me to connect with so many of you the last five years."

Her own fate as an MPP remained in doubt after she spoke. Her riding of Don Valley West was still too close to call, as she was leading by less than 100 votes with one poll left to report.

Just after 11 p.m. ET, the PCs had 70 seats, well into majority territory, while the NDP had 37 seats. The Liberals had four, and need to climb to eight in order to retain official "recognized party" status.

