Wynne to acknowledge election is lost, urge voters to ensure NDP or PC minority
Kathleen Wynne is expected on Saturday to acknowledge that she will no longer be premier after the June 7 election and encourage voters to elect Liberal candidates to prevent the NDP or PCs from securing a majority, CBC News has learned.
Some polls suggest the Liberals could lose official party status with fewer than 8 seats
The Liberal leader has, until today, been defiant in the face of daunting poll numbers that suggest the Grits could lose official party status after the vote. In Ontario, parties need at least eight seats in the Legislature to be formally recognized.
Public support for Wynne's Liberals has plummeted since the election started on May 9, and CBC's Poll Tracker indicates that even long-time strongholds like St. Paul's in Toronto and St. Catharines' could be lost.
With files from Mike Crawley
