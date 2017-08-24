Premier Kathleen Wynne has weighed in on a controversial proposal by the Ontario elementary teachers union to rename public schools bearing the name of Canada's first prime minister, saying it has "missed the mark."

The remarks come one day after the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario made headlines with a proposal to strip public schools of John A. Macdonald's name.

The proposal drew the praise of some who agreed that naming schools after Macdonald was tantamount to celebrating his controversial legacy, and was denounced by others — including former foreign minister John Baird — as "political correctness on steroids."

In her statement Thursday, Wynne acknowledged the union is "coming from a good place," but said she disagreed Macdonald's name should be removed from schools in the province.

Of the more than 5000 schools in Ontario, nine are specifically named "Sir John A. Macdonald." Numerous other ones contain "Macdonald" in their name, but the Ministry of Education could not confirm if they necessarily refer to Canada's first prime minister.

'We need to teach our children the full history'

"Sir John A. MacDonald was far from perfect," said the premier. "Certainly his decision to open residential schools was among the most problematic in our history."

But, she added, he remains an important part of history.

"We need to teach our children the full history of this country — including colonialism, our Indigenous peoples and their history and about what our founders did to create Canada and make it the country it is today.... We need to understand our history, the good along with the bad."

Earlier in the day, Patrick Brown, leader of Ontario's Progressive Conservative party, tweeted that he was proud public schools bear the names of "Canada's founding fathers," and called on Wynne for her response.

I'm proud to have the names of Canada's founding fathers on Ontario schools. Where does @kathleen_wynne stand on this? — @brownbarrie

National chief supports motion

Perry Bellegarde, national chief for the Assembly of First Nations, said he supported the motion by the union.

"How would you feel if you were a young First Nations person going to that school, knowing full well that Sir John A. Macdonald was one of the architects behind the residential school system?" Bellegarde asked in an interview on Thursday. "You wouldn't want to feel good about attending that school, would you? Because I wouldn't."

The teachers union has no power to remove Macdonald's name from the schools, but said Wednesday that it hopes school boards will be open to the idea.