Lawyers for Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne have issued notice of a libel suit against PC leader Patrick Brown over comments he made suggesting she was on trial.

Brown was speaking to reporters at Queen's Park about the Sudbury byelection bribery scandal and said that Wynne may only provide answers "when she stands trial."

Within a few days, Wynne's lawyers called on him to apologize and retract the statement, but Brown declined.

"You have refused to retract or apologize for those defamatory statements, and have made further defamatory statements about Premier Wynne," said the letter to Brown from lawyer Jack Siegel.

"Accordingly, this letter constitutes a Notice of Libel."

​More to come