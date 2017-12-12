Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne says her defamation lawsuit against the Opposition leader would end if he simply apologized.

The legal action filed Monday against Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown stems from comments he made in September, a day before the premier testified as a witness at a trial involving two provincial Liberals.

Brown told reporters he hoped Wynne would give answers about the Election Act bribery scandal "maybe when she stands trial" and went on to describe her as a "sitting premier, sitting in trial."

Wynne's lawyers note the premier was not on trial and had waived parliamentary privilege in order to testify as a witness.

She said Tuesday that she remains hopeful that Brown will apologize and that will be the end of the lawsuit.

The Tory leader's spokesman called the lawsuit baseless and says Brown will ignore what he calls efforts to gag the official Opposition.