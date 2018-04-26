Wynne appoints candidate in Mississauga Centre to challenge 'racism' and 'homophobia' of Tanya Granic Allen

Premier Kathleen Wynne has appointed Liberal candidates in three provincial ridings just weeks away from the June 7 provincial election, partly to counter one candidate she says has racist, homophobic views.

Under the Ontario Liberal constitution, the leader can appoint up to five candidates.

The premier says "it's not something that we use a lot" because the vast majority of ridings are open, local nominations.

But Wynne explains she was "surprised" when Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford chose Tanya Granic Allen, an outspoken social conservative, to run in Mississauga Centre — so she has countered it with an appointment of her own: Bobbie Daid.

Below are the remaining ridings filled by the Liberals on Thursday and the candidates who will represent the party in each:

Brampton East: Parminder Singh.

Don Valley North: Shelley Carroll.

Wynne replaced Shafqat Ali, who was vying for the nomination in Mississauga Centre, with Daid.

"The tenor of the debate with that particular Conservative candidate is something that I think we all need to be concerned about," Wynne said at a child-care announcement in downtown Toronto.

Tanya Granic Allen secured the PC party nomination in Mississauga Centre last weekend. (David Donnelly/CBC)

Granic Allen, the former PC leadership contender, became known during her campaign for her strong stance against the sex education curriculum in Ontario's schools. She's also made controversial comments online about Muslims and the LGBT community.

"The racism, the homophobia, the really divisive attitudes that she has demonstrated actually makes me surprised that she's a candidate for any major party in 2018," said Wynne.

"We will see what happens there. Bobbie Daid is a very strong, decent, hardworking, terrific candidate."

Wynne's move follows Ford's decision to unilaterally appoint 11 candidates last weekend. This sparked outrage in some corners of the PC party.