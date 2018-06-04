Skip to Main Content
Wynne speaks with CBC about her admission of defeat over the weekend

Kathleen Wynne is sitting down with Metro Morning host Matt Galloway on Monday in her first one-on-one interview since she acknowledged she will not win the upcoming provincial election.

Interview on Metro Morning is live at 7:10 a.m. ET

Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne is running for re-election this week, but she's already conceded that she will no longer be Ontario's premier. Wynne speaks to Metro Morning about why she made the decision. 0:00

The interview is live on this page at 7:10 a.m. ET. You can also watch on the CBC Toronto Facebook page.

"Even though I won't be leading this province as premier, I care deeply about how it will be led," an emotional Wynne said on Sunday. 

In the same announcement, she encouraged voters to elect Liberal candidates to prevent the NDP or PCs from securing a majority.

Until Sunday, Wynne had been defiant in the face of daunting poll numbers that suggest the Liberal party could lose official party status after the vote. In Ontario, parties need at least eight seats in the legislature to be formally recognized.

Behind on your election news? Catch up on the latest election headlines here or click here for the latest poll numbers.

