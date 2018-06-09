Annual World Naked Bike Ride bares it all in Toronto

Getting rolling

The annual World Naked Bike Ride kicked off at Coronation Park Saturday afternoon with cyclists hitting the roads wearing little to nothing at all.

(Barry Smith/CBC)

Baring it all

Dozens of bikers bravely bared it all for the entire city to see. But some were a bit more modest than others.

(Barry Smith/CBC)

Clothing optional

Organizers said they aimed to make the city smile with their clothing optional event.

Some participants, however, decided to forgo riding in their birthday suits and wore body paint, oversized glasses and hats instead.

(Barry Smith/CBC)

Helmets and sunscreen

Others were more true to the spirit of the event and made their way down some of the city's busiest streets with nothing but a helmet and thick coat of sunscreen on.

(Barry Smith/CBC)

Landmarks galore

The naked bike ride weaved through the downtown core and planned to make its way past a number of Toronto landmarks, including Trinity Bellwoods Park, Kensington Market, Yonge-Dundas Square and Bay Street.

(Barry Smith/CBC)

Getting an eyeful

The extensive bike route meant more than a few people in the city got an eyeful.

(Barry Smith/CBC)

Who needs high fashion?

The bikers even managed to steal some looks away from the high fashion at Yonge and Bloor.

A few squirmish eyes

However, some squirmish pedestrians still did their best to avoid eye contact with the bikers.

(Barry Smith/CBC)

A little overdressed?

There were some police officers who biked alongside the event's participants, but they arguably looked a bit overdressed in comparison.

(Barry Smith/CBC)

Cheeky slogans

Body paint artists were also on hand to paint cheeky slogans on some of the bikers.