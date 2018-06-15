Workers with CUPE 3903 accept York University offer, head back to work Monday

One of three groups of contract workers who walked off the job at York University more than 90 days ago has voted to accept the school's latest offer.

Workers with CUPE 3903 Unit 2 will return to work Monday, the university says.

Teaching and graduate assistants remain on strike.

"We ask the bargaining teams to consider taking our Unit 1 and Unit 3 offers to their members for ratification to bring all CUPE 3903 colleagues back allowing certainty for all students to complete their term," the school said in a news release early Friday evening.

The university says it hopes to provide "the necessary remediation" so that students can complete their 2017-2018 courses. Classes will not resume immediately, the school says, adding that details will go out to students as soon as possible.

The strike, which began on March 5, is the longest in Canadian history at an English-speaking university and affected approximately 3,000 workers as well as tens of thousands of students.

The issue was also a subject of debate in the Ontario election.