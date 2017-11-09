A two-alarm blaze ripped through a home that was under renovation in Woodbridge early Thursday morning, causing extensive damage.

Emergency crews were called to the home on Colton Crescent, in the Islington Avenue and Rutherford Road area, shortly before 1:30 a.m.

They found the house engulfed in flames, and the roof partially collapsed. Despite the size of the blaze, firefighters put it out fairly quickly, according to Vaughan Fire & Rescue Service.

2nd Alarm - Colton Cres Vaughan. No injuries. Home under renovation. @VaughanFire Video: pic.twitter.com/nhxayP9aeh — @LateNightCam

No injuries were reported.

The cause has not been determined. The home was recently sold and had been under renovation for about two weeks, neighbours told CBC Toronto video producer Tony Smyth.

The fire marshal's office has been called.