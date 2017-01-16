Police say they're looking for three suspects who robbed a Toronto marijuana dispensary and beat one of its employees.

Investigators say masked men, one armed with a handgun, entered The Green Leaf dispensary on Danforth Avenue near Woodbine Avenue on Saturday evening and ordered the three store employees to the ground.

​They say a shot was fired during the robbery, and one of the employees was pistol-whipped and required hospital treatment.

ROBBERY

Danforth Ave and Amroth Ave, retail robbery, one person injured, any info call @TPS55Div #84268 ^cb — @TPSOperations

Police say the three suspects left with an undisclosed quantity of marijuana and cash.

The suspects are described as black men — two about six feet tall and the other five-foot-eight to five-foot-10 — who were wearing black ski masks and black clothing.