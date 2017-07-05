A special FedEx shipment from Burnaby, B.C., is on its way to Severn, Ont. Inside the white-and-purple box is an endangered wood turtle.

After being found wandering the streets of the Vancouver suburb on June 23, the turtle was taken to the Burnaby SPCA, which reached out to the Wildlife Rescue Association and the Dewdney Animal Hospital in Maple Ridge, B.C., to try to identify the species.

The wood turtle is protected under the federal Species At Risk Act and considered a species at risk in Ontario.

Its natural habitat ranges from Nova Scotia to Ontario, so the animal hospital decided to ship it to a wildlife sanctuary in Severn, about 150 kilometres north of Toronto. It is set to arrive at the Speaking of Wildlife animal sanctuary on Wednesday.

"We've arranged to get the special permits to export the animal," said Dr. Adrian Walton, of the Dewdney Animal Hospital.

"Dewdney is paying to ship this turtle via FedEx by way of a special shipper called Reptiles Express," said Walton. "Hopefully this animal will go on and help bring this species back from the edge."

Turtle species under threat

The wood turtle is under threat from habitat loss, other animals, road mortality and from people illegally collecting them as pets.

The Ontario government committed to protecting the animal in 2010 with a series of actions, which included:

Protecting the turtle's natural habitat.

Increasing public awareness of the species.

Educating planning authorities and agencies to consider the protection of the turtle.

Supporting conservation through funding.

A release from hospital says the turtle was likely kept by an inexperienced owner before it was dumped. It suffers from an abnormal jaw and has a history of metabolic bone disease, but is otherwise healthy.

Speaking of Wildlife says once the turtle has settled into its new home, it will begin travelling with its outreach team, which teaches groups about endangered species.