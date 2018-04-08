Forced out of the 'Bunker,' Toronto Roller Derby faces roadblock in search for new home

One of Canada's oldest and largest roller derby leagues has found itself in a jam after losing its main venue, and efforts to find a new home have come up short.

The Toronto Roller Derby League has been training and holding 'bouts' inside a warehouse at Downsview Park, fondly called the 'Bunker,' since 2011. Teams with names like the Gore Gore Roller Girls, Death Track Dolls and Chicks Ahoy! have all faced off there.

But the cavernous property is in high demand for use as studio space for television and movie production, forcing the league to host its last bout there on March 24th.

"This is a significant setback," says league president Mina Smart.

"No roller derby league in the world has had a space the size of the Bunker for the amount of time that we did. We could fit two tracks in there ... But now finding a space going forward has been next to impossible."

"We are re-purposing the space to make more film space available to the film industry, which is what occupies the rest of that area of the building," says Manon Lapensée, spokesperson for Canada Lands. The arm's-length federal Crown corporation runs Downsview and rents out the warehouse.

"Roller derby is now located in our sports centre across the way from where they were,"

League president Mina Smart says finding a new space to have bouts has been a challenge. Many venues have refused without explanation, according to Smart. (Tina Mackenzie/CBC)

The league is happy that they have a place to train and practice for the time being, Smart says, but it's too small to hold proper public events.

"It's really important that we have bouting spaces, because of our revenue model. While 70 per cent of it comes from players' dues, the rest comes in from tickets for bouts," says Smart, adding that the league's future will be in jeopardy if it cannot hold public matches.

'Top level of the sport'

That would be a big loss, says Neil Gunner. Gunner is the league's official photographer and author of the book Into Battle:The Roller Derby Experience in Photos and Interviews.

"Roller derby itself is such a great sport. It's a fast contact sport with an exciting atmosphere," he says. "What always strikes me is how accessible it is. Fans are right there at track side and high five the stars after each game."

He thinks the city would lose something special if the league were to fold.

Mina Smart has been competing for three years and is now league president. She says she was attracted to the sport by its inclusiveness. (Submitted by Mina Smart)

"Toronto Roller Derby players compete at the top level of the sport," he says.

Toronto's outfit is one of the largest flat-track derby leagues in Canada, with four house teams, one travel team, a farm team and a roster of more than 100 active skaters, according to Gunner.

In its heyday, the all-star team was ranked 13th in the world, and it still places around 87th out of 300 teams internationally.

"A lot of people don't realize, but they're doing the city proud," says Gunner. "They have a good core of fans here and it's an empowering sport for women."

Enduring misconceptions

The volunteer-run organization is open to all those interested, including LGBT and non-binary players, which isn't always the case in other sports.

Smart, who competes under the name 'Mina Von Tease' says she started skating in 2015 and enjoys the camaraderie.

"I didn't have a ton of opportunity to play sports growing up," she explains.

"But this was a group of people that I thought I could get along with and play a sport with who are all really supportive of each other."

The Smoke City Bandits took on Chicks Ahoy! at the Bunker on March 24th. (Courtesy of Neil Gunner)

Women's flat track roller derby often defies expectations, Smart says, which may be why the league is having difficulty finding a receptive venue.

"In the 80s, women's roller derby was this kind of American gladiator sport where they skated in this figure eight with alligator pits and they all had wrestler style personas," she says.

"We play on a flat track not a banked track. We are athletes. We do have alter egos, but that's more out of respect for the history of the sport."

'Difficult' search for new venue

With so many sports and community groups vying for space coupled with the high costs of renting, a hockey arena without ice is ideal.

"It been very difficult. We've applied through the city for the use of dry pads ... and a lot have said no roller derby whatsoever."

Private venues are prohibitively expensive. For example, the Mattamy Centre wanted $11,000 for an afternoon, she recalls.

More generally, some venues seem to favour men's leagues, according to Smart.

"There's definitely a structural issue with access to space for women in sport."

A spokesperson for Toronto's parks department says third-party bookings represent over 630,000 hours of programming each year at city-owned facilities. Community-based use is key to the service, Jaclyn Carlisle wrote in an email.