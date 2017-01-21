A sea of women and their allies are expected to descend on Queen's Park and later march in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington Saturday afternoon.
Follow the live blog below to learn why they are marching.
CBC News Posted: Jan 21, 2017 11:00 AM ET Last Updated: Jan 21, 2017 11:00 AM ET
A sea of women and their allies are expected to descend on Queen's Park and later march in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington Saturday afternoon.
Follow the live blog below to learn why they are marching.
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Periods of drizzle
8°C
Periods of rain or snow
3°C
Chance of flurries or rain showers
1°C
Chance of rain showers or flurries
4°C
Chance of flurries or rain showers
3°C
Live Blog
Toronto women are marching in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington
What today's march means for women in Toronto
No TTC subway service between Downsview, St. George on Line 1 this weekend
Man in 20s dead after van crashes into barrier in Etobicoke
4 injured, 2 seriously, in single vehicle crash in Mississauga
Toronto teen soccer star Adonijah Reid heading to MLS
New
Pickering cosmetic surgeon wins $20.5M jackpot — and now he's retired
York police are probing 9 targeted shootings to see if they're connected
Recap
Raptors hammered by Hornets in worst loss of season
Police seize 1.6 tonnes of thawed meat bound for Ottawa grocery store
Updated
York Region school board trustee apologizes after using racial slur
Sudbury, Ont. couple heading to U.S. for Women's March detained, questioned at border
Ontario MPPs salary freeze won't be lifted before 2019
Police seek suspect after vehicle chase, collision in Yorkville
More than 70 Humber College students treated as stomach illness sweeps through residence