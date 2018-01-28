Jocelyn Mendez began coaching soccer to bond with her younger brother and help him gain confidence.

She fell in love with coaching, but she felt the male-dominated atmosphere wasn't particularly positive or welcoming to her.

"It's very much a boys' club when it comes to sports," Mendez says.

According to the Coaches Association of Ontario, Mendez is not alone. The organization reports that women make up only 30 per cent of all coaches in the province.

With #SheCanCoach, the Coaches Association of Ontario hopes to start a conversation about the value women have as coaches. (Coach.ca)

To change that, the Coaches Association of Ontario is launching #SheCanCoach on Feb. 1. It's an awareness campaign that tackles the idea that women can't or shouldn't be coaches.

The campaign is a part of the larger Changing the Game – Changing the Conversation program, which launched last March and aims to break the barriers that keep women from becoming coaches.

Female coaches help keep kids playing

According to Susan Kitchen, the executive director of the Coaches Association of Ontario, women often don't think they have enough experience or knowledge about sports to become a coach, even though the benefits of having women in coaching positions are numerous.

"When there's both men and women on the coaching roster, sport is just that much better," says Kitchen. "There's just a more organized approach, there's a balance, I think there's adequate role models to keep girls and boys involved in sport."

"Having women involved keeps kids playing," says Danielle Emmons, the community program assistant at the Coaches Association of Ontario.

They hope the #SheCanCoach campaign also encourages men to become involved in the conversation about the benefit of women on the coaching staff.

"It's about creating a balance so that kids can see that both men and women can be in coaching roles and that women can do it too," Emmons says.

The Changing the Game - Changing the Conversation program aimed to attract women to coaching, pairing new coaches with experienced mentors. (Coach.ca)

'It empowers me as a coach'

Jocelyn Mendez was one of the 250 new coaches Changing The Game – Changing the Conversation recruited last year. Joining the program allowed her to get mentorship and connect with a network outside of her community to reach other women experiencing similar challenges.

"I have learnt that a lot of what I had been feeling wasn't limited to me, so it was a struggle that most women who had been in sports for awhile had to overcome."

Her mentor, Chelsea Spencer, has been a soccer coach for seven years.

Spencer is hopeful about the future of women in coaching, and the impact the Changing the Game - Changing the Conversation program can have.

"There's this really strong energy that happens between females when they support one another," says Spencer. "It empowers me as a coach."

"It's really building a foundation for a stronger, different style of coaching being brought to the table."