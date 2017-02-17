An Ajax couple, one of whom worked as a fraud detection agent, have been charged in a money laundering investigation after Toronto police seized $8 million worth of fraudulent cheques and stolen merchandise.

"With those funds they were able to get products... high end vehicles, Mercedes, Landrovers, BMW's, heavy equipment was obtained using these synthetic IDs," said Detective Constable Michael Lane in a news conference Friday morning.

The investigation began last summer when a woman tried to cash one of the fraudulent cheques.

Police found several other cases of businesses that received similar fraudulent cheques.

Police say 14 people have been arrested in $8 million fraud & money laundering investigation. Police say there are likely many more victims pic.twitter.com/OWeDb3DHjw — @LindaWardCBC

Police say the accused used fake IDs to open bank accounts and obtain credit cards and loans. They also opened legitimate businesses using fake names in order to gain credibility.

Police believe there are more victims and are urging them to come forward.

Husband and wife duo, Balasubramaniam Shanjeefkaran, 35, and Sukanya Panchalingam, 30, from Ajax have been charged with multiple offences including fraud over $5000 and laundering proceeds obtained by crime.