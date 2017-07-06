Jessica Desouza is excited to work her dream job this summer.

The 25-year-old nurse from Mississauga will be spending the season in Muskoka at Camp Oochigeas — a camp exclusively for children with cancer.

"When I had my interview I told them I would love this experience," Desouza said. "I want to be one of the nurses that once helped my little brother."

Desouza's brother, Brendon, died of cancer in 2002 at the age of 12. She said she will never forget the look on his face when he came back from Camp Oochigeas.

"The reaction he would get from coming from camp, and his face, how lit up he was, it was really amazing," Desouza said.

The year her brother died the camp launched another program called Camp Teomul, for kids who lost a sibling to cancer.

"Me and my sister were kind of hesitant to go to this camp, but at the same time really curious, because my brother would always come back so excited," Desouza recalls.

Brendon Desouza died of cancer when he was 12. (Submitted by Jessica Desouza)

Dedicated years to the camp

Desouza and her sister attended the camp for several years and said being able to relate to other kids her age who went through the same hardships was a huge part in helping her heal.

Last year, she attended the camp as a volunteer and this summer will be the first time she is a paid staff member.

"I want to make him proud and I know he would be happy that I'm still continuing with this camp," she said.

The perfect candidate

Alex Robertson, CEO of Camp Oochigeas, witnessed the progress Desouza made as a child and is happy to bring her on as a part of the team.

"I can't think of better arms to come welcome kids who are so recently bereaved than someone who knows the power of camp like Jess," Robertson said. "She really gets it."

Robertson said after experiencing the kind of trauma that comes with losing a sibling at such a young age, the camp provides the kids with some kind of "normalcy."

"You can see it in the kids' faces, the smiles that they have when they realized they've formed new friendships," he said.

Desouza is looking forward to having the same kind of impact on the children she gets to work with as the nurses who worked with her little brother had on him.

"I hope he's watching down on me and really happy that I'm here."