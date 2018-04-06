Woman wanted for alleged theft of rock worth over $17K inscribed by Yoko Ono

Toronto police are searching for a middle-aged woman who allegedly stole a rock worth thousands of dollars with the words "Love Yourself" written across it from the Gardiner Museum on Friday.

The alleged theft took place just after 5:30 p.m. at the museum, located at 111 Queen's Park, just south of Bloor Street West.

Police say the rock had been on display as part of an art exhibit by renowned artist Yoko Ono, also the widow of the late Beatle John Lennon. It's worth an estimated $17,500 US.

"That's her handwriting on the rock," Toronto police media relations officer Gary Long said.

The exhibit is an interactive one, Long explained. Patrons can freely come, pick up the rocks and use them for meditation and reflection before returning them.

The woman was last seen wearing a black coat, red scarf, black hat and carring a black bag.

She is being sought in an investigation for theft over $5,000.