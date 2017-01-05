York police are asking for the public's help in identifying a senior citizen who was found wandering on a Markham road this morning.

A concerned citizen called police after noticing a woman wandering outside and not dressed for the weather around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Townley Avenue and Highglen Avenue in Markham.

Police describe her as five feet three inches tall, medium build, brown skin with white hair in a bun. She was dressed in a brown nightgown and wasn't wearing shoes.

When approached by the citizen, the woman fell and injured herself on the road. She was taken to hospital where she is being treated.

"The trouble we're having right now is identifying who she is and where she has come from. Obviously she has wandered out of a house somewhere in the Markham area," said York police Const. Andy Pattenden.

He added York and other neighbouring police departments do not have any missing person reports that match her description.

"If you know of someone who matches that description, call friends or family to try and figure out if she may have wandered out of a house in that area in Markham," urged Pattenden.

Police are canvassing homes in the area for information.