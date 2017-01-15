Warning: The following story and video contain offensive and disturbing language.

"You're a dust fart. You're a dust fart. You're a dust fart."

That's the phrase a woman uttered repeatedly to a fellow passenger during a recent tirade on a York region bus.

The bizarre scene was caught on camera — and has been viewed more than a million times since it was posted on Facebook on Saturday by Newmarket resident Jesse Smith. Smith could not be reached by CBC News.

WARNING: Graphic language - Woman's tirade on York region bus caught on camera1:24

It's not entirely clear what led to the interaction between the woman and her fellow passenger, but the video captures more than a minute of the woman berating someone who appears to be an older female rider.

"You senile psycho old toot," the woman can be heard saying to the older passenger.

At later points in the video, she also calls her "slutty" and a "weathered vagina."

'Get cancer,' woman says to fellow passenger

The video shows the woman eventually walking toward the front bus exit, at which point she coughs in the seated passenger's direction, then turns around to say: "I have SARS by the way. And AIDS. And herpes."

"Oh good, I hope so," the passenger replies.

When the woman reaches the front near the bus driver, she stops to ask the driver for the other passenger — who is still seated — to be removed from the bus.

"You might want to kick this one off, eh? She seems a little bit nuts. She's yelling at me when I'm on my phone call," the woman says to the driver.

The seated passenger tells the woman to "get off" the bus, and later reaches into her pocket.

"What, you're gonna call the cops?" the woman says. "Go the f--k ahead. My dad's a cop, b---h."

The woman accuses the other passenger of eavesdropping on her phone conversation and continues calling to her as she makes her way off the bus.

"Get cancer, b---h," the woman says.

Incident not reported to transit service, police

York Region Transit and York Regional Police are both aware of the video — but say not a single member of the public has reported the incident directly.

Insp. Russ Bellman said police are now at a "bit of a standstill." They hope to speak to people who were on the bus to get a better sense of what was going on.

"What happened before the video started running? What was the context? Are there mental health issues at play here?" he said. "These are questions we don't have the answers to, because no one has called us to fill in the blanks."

The bus driver did report the incident to his supervisor, however.

Ann-Marie Carroll, general manager of York Region Transit, said a full investigation is happening, which includes pulling video from the bus cameras, speaking to the bus operator and collecting other information.

In the video, the driver appears to stay seated throughout the confrontation, but Carroll said he was "trying to coax the woman off the bus verbally."

If he had stood up, "it might have escalated into something more than it already is," she said.