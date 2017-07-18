A woman has been struck and killed by a TTC bus in Scarborough, paramedics say.

Toronto Paramedic Services say they were called to Midland Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East just before 11 a.m.

They say an elderly woman was struck by a TTC bus and was pronounced dead on scene.

Toronto police say they are investigating and are asking anyone with information to call 41 division.

The intersection of Eglinton Avenue East and Midland Avenue has been closed while officers investigate.