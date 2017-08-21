A woman has died in hospital after being struck in a hit-and-run in Cabbagetown last Tuesday.

Toronto Police said that a 45-year-old woman was lying on the roadway on Dundas Street, east of Sherbourne at around 4 a.m. when a dark-coloured SUV ran her over.

Investigators believe the driver of the van may not have known that they struck the woman.

Police are still investigating why exactly she stepped out onto the roadway and laid down.

A search is still underway for the driver and the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.