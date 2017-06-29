A woman has suffered serious injuries, including stab wounds to the face, after being attacked by a man she knows outside an apartment building in Scarborough late Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the building at Ellesmere and Markham roads around 4:45 p.m., Const. Craig Brister told CBC Toronto. The woman, who Brister said is in her 50s, was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The man, who is in his 40s, was taken into custody, Brister said.

Deputy Commander Dave Viljakainen with Toronto Paramedic Services said the woman suffered severe slash wounds across her body, but noted she was conscious and alert when transported to hospital.

Brister could not confirm an earlier police tweet that said the man was wielding a machete. However, he could say that the victim and the person who attacked her know one another.