Toronto police are searching for a suspect after a woman was stabbed in the Lawrence Park area Saturday afternoon in what's believed to be a random attack.

Police say the woman called them herself after the violent encounter at Waybourne Crescent and Dinnick Crescent around 12:30 p.m., describing the incident as "random."

Const. David Hopkinson, a spokesperson for Toronto police said the woman made her own way to hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are looking for a suspect in his 20s, described as white, about 5'7", skinny, with a thin moustache and scruffy hair, wearing a black hoodie.