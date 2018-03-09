A woman in her 40s has been rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting near Eglinton Avenue West and Weston Road, paramedics say.

Police responded to reports of gunshots in the west end around 3:13 p.m. on Friday.

Officers found the victim near a convenience store with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The woman has been taken to a local hospital.

Police say a man, believed to be armed with a shotgun, fled the scene. After a short search, authorities were able to locate the shotgun.

Police say the man remains at large.

They describe him as black, 5' 9", with a medium build, around 45 years old and wearing blue jeans.





Due to the police investigation, the TTC is also diverting buses in the area.

The 89 Weston is diverting northbound via Black Creek and Eglinton Avenue West and the 71 Runnymede is diverting northbound via Guestville Avenue and Eglinton Avenue West.