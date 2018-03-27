A former TD Canada Trust teller is accusing one of her ex-colleagues of snooping through her personal financial information, then spreading it amongst other bank employees as part of a vendetta.

And Robyn West says the bank is not doing enough to rectify the situation.

"I had a whole bunch of people from the branch that she works at contact me to say that she had gone into my bank accounts and had disclosed how much money I had, and that my fiancee was paying bills, and where we are spending our money," West told CBC Toronto.

West, who now lives in Colborne, a community east of Toronto, demanded that the bank fire the employee, which hasn't happened, she said.

A spokesperson for TD said in a statement the bank can't provide details of the episode because of its privacy regulations.

"Protecting customer and employee privacy is fundamental at TD, not only because it is an important regulatory requirement, but because we believe that safeguarding our customers' and employees' privacy is the right thing to do," the statement reads.

Privacy complaints 'thoroughly and decisively' investigated, bank says

"All of our employees are bound by a Code of Conduct and Ethics and are required to take mandatory privacy training. This training is regularly updated and is ongoing.

"We take privacy complaints very seriously and address all incidents thoroughly and decisively."

West says the problems began in early 2017 with "a little bit of jealousy" on the part of her former colleague. West says the woman was envious that West had recently bought a house, was engaged, and had a baby on the way.

Shortly after that, she says her former co-workers began calling her to say her personal banking details were being talked about openly. None of her ex-colleagues would speak to CBC Toronto to corroborate her claim.

TD Bank won't confirm details of West's accusations, but she says breaches of financial information are common. (David Bell/CBC)

West called the bank to complain and demand that the woman be fired. She provided CBC Toronto with copies of letters from TD that confirm the situation was investigated.

In one letter, dated April 18, 2017, TD's ombudsman said West's portfolio "was accessed without a valid business reason."

In another letter, dated Dec. 15, 2017, the ombudsman confirms that an employee with the bank accessed "your customer profile by conducting a name search on January 26, 2017 ... The screen that was viewed contained your name, address, phone number, a list of your accounts and balances."

But the ombudsman says in that letter there's no indication the employee passed on the information to anyone.

"Based on our interview with the employee, we have no reason to believe that your personal information was disclosed to a third party," the letter reads.

West hired a lawyer to speed up the process, and wants the bank to cover her legal costs — about $2,500.

The bank has offered her only $200.

Hundreds of breaches

And she says the public should not feel confident about the security of their private banking details.

"I do know of hundreds of accounts where it has happened," she said of bank employees who unnecessarily peek at customers' finances "just to be nosy."

When CBC Toronto contacted TD for a response to West's claim that privacy breaches are "extremely common" and happen "all the time," the bank referred us back to its earlier statement in response to West's claim against her former co-worker.

West admits that tellers' activities while at work are closely monitored.



"Everything that happens at a bank is thumb printed," she said. "Every page that an employee looks at. They're all key-stroked."

She believes that's why the bank was able to confirm an employee viewed her accounts. But she still says they've moved much too slowly to resolve her case.