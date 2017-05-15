A woman pulled from a house fire in Brampton was revived by paramedics on Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fire on Mount Fuji Crescent around 11:15 a.m.

Peel Paramedics said Brampton Fire pulled a woman in her late 20s or early 30s from the fire without vital signs.

Around 11:50 a.m., Peel Parademics say they were able to get the woman's pulse back and she was immediately transported to local hospital in critical condition.

Crews operating at house fire at 13 Mount Fuji. Street remains closed, avoid area ^ed pic.twitter.com/XC3hynompN — @BramptonFireES

A firefighter is also being treated for a minor knee injury.

Paramedics say they believe the woman was the only person in the home.

Brampton Fire closed the street while they worked on the fire.

The cause is not yet known.