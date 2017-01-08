A woman has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after being hit by a vehicle in the east end.
Toronto police say they were called to the intersection of Ellesmere Road and Mondeo Drive at 6:30 p.m. for multiple reports of a pedestrian struck.
Police said the victim was taken to hospital by an emergency run.
The vehicle that hit the pedestrian remained on scene, Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook told CBC News.
Ellesmere Road was closed in both directions from Dundalk Street to Birchmount Road for a collision reconstruction team investigation, but has since reopened.
