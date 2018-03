A woman has been rushed to hospital in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle in the city's northwest end, according to Toronto police.

Police were called to Lawrence Avenue and Weston Road at 2:35 p.m. Friday for reports that a pedestrian was struck.

The woman is believed to be in her 30s and was "conscious and breathing" when emergency crews arrived, police said.

The westbound lanes on Lawrence Avenue West were closed for the investigation.