Toronto police say a woman was possibly abducted in Scarborough​ early Friday morning after being struck by a car.

Emergency crews were called to 410 McCowan Rd, located north of Eglinton Avenue East, at 2:20 a.m., from a witness who heard yelling outside of her highrise home.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook told CBC News a witness said they saw a man and a woman yelling at one another inside of a white SUV.

The woman got out of the car, and two other vehicles pulled up and the woman stood in front of one of the vehicles, police say.

That vehicle, described as a dark sedan, possibly a Hyundai, hit the woman.

Police responding to a poss. pedestrian struck collision McCowan Rd. N. of Eglinton Ave E. No road closures #833861 @TPS43Div ^GL — @TPSOperations

Three men then picked her up off the ground and put her into a silver sedan, according to police.

The three vehicles fled the area, and were last seen driving southbound on McCowan Road.

Douglas-Cook said there were five men involved, all described as men in their early-to-mid 20s.

The woman abducted is black, with short hair, and was wearing white shorts and white shoes.

Initially, the report was a pedestrian struck in the McCowan Road and Eglinton Avenue area but after speaking to witnesses and watching security footage, police confirmed the possible kidnapping.

Police are currently looking for the three vehicles in connection with this incident.