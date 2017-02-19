A 25-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street in Markham on Saturday night.

Staff Sgt. David Mitchell, spokesman for York Regional Police, said police received a call about a pedestrian at the intersection of Steeles Avenue East and McCowan Road at 11:30 p.m.

Mitchell said the woman, believed to be from Markham, was crossing McCowan Road when she was hit by a vehicle making what police believe was a left turn.

The woman suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, where she died of her injuries.

Mitchell said the driver remained at the scene. No charges have been laid. Next of kin have been notified.

Police have not released the woman's name.

Witnesses have been interviewed by police but investigators are appealing for more information.

"That's a busy intersection at any time," Mitchell said Sunday. "We are appealing to anyone who may have dashcam video."