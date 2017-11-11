A 55-year-old woman has died of her injuries in hospital after she was hit by a vehicle in Scarborough on Friday night.

Toronto police said the collision occurred on Warden Avenue south of Lawrence Avenue East at Walbon Road at about 10:30 p.m.

Police said the woman was taken to hospital in an emergency run, but died in hospital shortly after the accident.

The driver remained at the scene.

Sgt. Joe Kranjac, spokesperson for Toronto Police Service's traffic services, said there is no pedestrian signal at the intersection where the woman was struck.

No charges have been laid. Officers are still investigating.

Warden Avenue, which was closed from Walbon Road to Wayne Avenue, has been reopened.