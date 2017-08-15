A woman in her 40s was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after she was hit by a vehicle downtown early Tuesday.

Acting Staff Sgt. Craig Somers, of Toronto Police Service's 51 Division, said it appears that the vehicle failed to remain at the scene near Dundas Street East and Sherbourne Street.

Somers said police received a call about the pedestrian accident at about 4:06 a.m. The caller said the woman was lying on the ground before she was struck.

"We don't know why the person was lying down. We are investigating," Somers said. "We're trying to get statements."

Toronto paramedics said they took the woman to a trauma centre.

Officers are interviewing witnesses and have closed Dundas east of Sherbourne as they investigate.

Toronto Police Service's Traffic Services has taken over the investigation.