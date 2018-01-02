Friends and neighbours have identified a woman killed in a fire that engulfed a home in a small community west of Newmarket Monday as Krestine Collins.

Collins lived at home in Tottenham with her husband and two children, a 15-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter.

Police have not confirmed the victim's identity but Jeff Tebby, an investigator with the Fire Marshal's office, confirmed the daughter was not home on the night of the blaze and that the husband and son also escaped.

Firefighters responded to the call on Park Crescent late Monday night and found "heavy fire conditions" in and around a semi-detached home, said Chief Dan Heydon of the New Tecumseth fire department. The fire had also burned through the centre wall, damaging the adjoining residence.

"We came out and we just saw flames. Like, it was huge," said neighbour Kassandra Marconi. "The smoke was up to the sky

Marconi lives just across the street from the home and said she saw the homeowner try frantically to get help.

"He was yelling, 'My wife's still in there. Please, somebody, get my wife. She's still in there,'" Marconi recounted.

Heydon says that because of the extent of the flames, fire crews weren't able to enter the home and battled the blaze from outside and above using aerial ladders.

Firefighters found "heavy fire fire conditions" at the home where one person has died and two others were injured. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

"Everybody was out here in shock. We couldn't sleep. Even when we thought the fire was out, it just kept going and going," Marconi said.

The two injured people suffered minor burns and possible smoke inhalation, according to Heydon, while residents of the neighbouring home were evacuated safely.

The Ontario Fire Marshal (OFM) is investigating the circumstances of the fire, but said it's too early to speculate on what may have caused the blaze or if the home was equipped with working smoke alarms.

"We haven't been inside the house yet so we haven't even started looking at potential causes. We will look at any of them and all of them," Jeff Tebby, supervisor for the OFM.

Two people were also injured in the fire, suffering what firefighters described as minor burn wounds and possible smoke inhalation. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Brian Marconi, Kassandra's father, told CBC Toronto that as the fire burned, he tried to wake up other neighbours to warn them about all of the smoke pouring from the site.

"I've got five kids and just the thought of something like that — it happens so fast and you lose everything," he explained.

A spokesperson for the Ontario Fire Marshal said the damage to the home is extensive. Heavy machinery will be used to demolish what remains of damaged parts of the structure. (CBC)

The blaze was the second house fire in the area in the last four months. In September, a family home on nearby Metcalf Crescent was significantly damaged by fire, though no one was injured.

A neighbour who identified herself only as Tracey told CBC Toronto that local residents and businesses have banded together to help the family who lost their home in September, and that there's already discussions about how they might be able to assist the victims of last night's fire.

She described seeing "a great big, huge ball of fire and smoke" in the night sky that left her "absolutely shocked.

"I don't even really have words for it," she said from the street outside the home.