Toronto police have charged two more men in a random kidnapping investigation near Lake Shore and Bathurst, on Dec. 19.

The 23-year-old, and 26-year-old surrendered to police earlier this week.

Two men have already been charged in what police called a random and alarming kidnapping.

​The suspects allegedly forced their way into the victim's home in the early evening. A 25-year-old woman was taken against her will, and driven around to various locations in the city, police said. Her identification and bank cards were stolen, and money was taken out of her account.

Toronto police were called to Magnetic Drive and Dolomite Drive around 7 p.m. Monday.

The suspects then allegedly attempted to force the victim into the sex trade, and held her captive for more than eight hours. They later took her back home, police said.

All four men are charged with kidnapping, forcible confinement, robbery, trafficking in persons and withholding documents.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Toronto police, or Crime Stoppers.