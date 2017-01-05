Toronto police have released security footage of two men wanted in a kidnapping investigation.

The suspects allegedly forced their way into the victim's home on Dec. 19 in the Lakeshore Boulevard West and Bathurst Street area. A 25-year-old woman was taken against her will, and driven around to various locations in the city, police said. Her identification and bank cards were stolen, and money was taken out of her account.

The suspects then allegedly attempted to force the victim into the sex trade, and held her captive for more than eight hours.

Police are looking for Kirk Hosten-Alexander, 23, and Rayan Graham, 26. Both are wanted for kidnapping, forcible confinement, and trafficking.

Two other men have already been arrested and charged.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police, or Crime Stoppers.