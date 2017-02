Peel Regional Police are investigating after a woman was hit by a flying beer bottle near a Brampton bar early Monday.

Police received a call about the incident near Kennedy Road South and Queen Street East at the 52nd Street Tap and Grill at about 3:30 a.m.

Police said someone threw the bottle at the woman and it hit her back.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No one has been arrested in the incident and no suspect information was available.