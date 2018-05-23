Woman in her 20s dead after stabbing in The Annex

A woman in her 20s is dead after a stabbing on Spadina Road just north of Bloor Street in The Annex, Toronto police say.

Paramedics were called to the scene just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, where they found a woman on the street with multiple stab wounds, said Deputy Commander Evert Steenge.

Police were called to the same scene for reports of gunshots near Spadina station.

The victim was rushed to hospital in critical condition, and has since been pronounced dead with police confirming her injuries were consistent with a stabbing.

Homicide investigators have since taken over the case, say police.

Paramedics were called to the scene just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, where they found a woman on the street with multiple stab wounds, said Deputy Commander Evert Steenge. (Turgut Yeter/CBC) Subway service had been suspended in the area but has since resumed. Kendal Avenue is closed for the investigation.