Woman in custody after reportedly attempting to attack baby, police say

A woman is in custody after reportedly trying to attack a baby Monday afternoon in the Yonge-Eglinton neighbourhood.

Police continue to investigate incident at Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue

Reports of the incident also describe a man trying to fend the woman off. (David Donnelly/CBC)

A woman is in custody after reportedly trying to attack a baby Monday afternoon in the Yonge-Eglinton neighbourhood, police say.

Multiple callers reported the attack at the southwest corner of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue, according to Const. David Hopkinson.

Police say a man was trying to fend off the attacker, and they have now taken the suspect into custody.

Police have no further details on the nature of the attack, and have no information on reported injuries. 

The relationship between the suspect and victim is unknown.

