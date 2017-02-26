A woman is dead after being struck by a bus at the Union GO Transit bus terminal in downtown Toronto Sunday evening.

Police say they were called to the terminal in the Bay Street and Front Street area around 6:30 p.m. for reports of a woman struck.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said the victim is believed to have been waiting for a bus when she "came into full contact" with the vehicle.

The woman, who paramedics say was in her 30s, was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition and pronounced dead shortly afterward.

The terminal was closed for several hours as police investigated, but reopened Sunday night in time for the morning commute.

Update: Traffic reconstruction team is no longer OS. Union GO train station has been reopened. ^adc — @TPSOperations

Several passengers provided statements to police following the incident, Aikins said, along with the driver, who was taken into seclusion and left "traumatized."

Aikins says GO buses are equipped with forward-facing cameras whose footage will be turned over to police for the investigation. Metrolinx will also be conducting a full review of the incident, she said.

Meanwhile, buses were being redirected to other service points, and affected passengers were able to use their fares on the TTC to and from Union Station via the Finch terminal.

Police have not released the victim's name or age, pending notification of next of kin.