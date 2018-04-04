Skip to Main Content
Woman in 20s in serious condition after fire on Danforth Avenue

Victim was 1 of 2 who had to be rescued from basement apartment

CBC News ·
Emergency crews were called to the scene on Danforth near Greenwood Avenue just after 5 p.m. (@Toronto_Fire/Twitter)

A woman in her 20s is in serious condition after a fire at a home on Danforth Avenue on Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to scene near Greenwood Avenue just after 5 p.m.

Toronto paramedics say they removed two people from a basement apartment, including the woman who suffered smoke inhalation and a man in his 30s who is in moderate condition. 

Both were taken to hospital.

Danforth Avenue is closed eastbound from Byron to Greenwood avenues.

