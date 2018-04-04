Woman in 20s in serious condition after fire on Danforth Avenue
Victim was 1 of 2 who had to be rescued from basement apartment
A woman in her 20s is in serious condition after a fire at a home on Danforth Avenue on Wednesday.
Emergency crews were called to scene near Greenwood Avenue just after 5 p.m.
Toronto paramedics say they removed two people from a basement apartment, including the woman who suffered smoke inhalation and a man in his 30s who is in moderate condition.
Both were taken to hospital.
Danforth Avenue is closed eastbound from Byron to Greenwood avenues.
Fire: Danforth/ Ave / Greenwood Ave..Units attended with <a href="https://twitter.com/Toronto_Fire?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Toronto_Fire</a> for a basement fire.<br>the fire is now out. 1 man, 1 woman taken to hospital for smoke inhalation. EB Danforth is closed from Byron to Greenwood. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO604499?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO604499</a>^adc—@TPSOperations