Woman in 20s in serious condition after fire on Danforth Avenue

A woman in her 20s is in serious condition after a fire at a home on Danforth Avenue on Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to scene near Greenwood Avenue just after 5 p.m.

Toronto paramedics say they removed two people from a basement apartment, including the woman who suffered smoke inhalation and a man in his 30s who is in moderate condition.

Both were taken to hospital.

Danforth Avenue is closed eastbound from Byron to Greenwood avenues.