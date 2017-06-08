A woman who brought her dog in for its veterinarian appointment one week early was subsequently charged with impaired driving after officers found her intoxicated in the parking lot, according to York Regional Police.

Officers were called to a Newmarket veterinary clinic by someone who was concerned about the woman, who had arrived by car with her dog.

Police said she smelled strongly of alcohol and exhibited signs of being intoxicated. She blew three times the legal limit on a breathalyzer test when she was taken to York Regional Police's District 1 headquarters in Newmarket.

As a result, the 44-year-old woman, from the town of Georgina, was charged with impaired driving.

The dog was left in the care of the veterinary clinic.