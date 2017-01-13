A woman is in hospital with minor injuries after she was found unconscious near Lawrence Avenue West and Dufferin Street early Friday morning.

Toronto police initially tweeted that a TTC bus had struck a woman at Lawrence and Corona Street, a street over from Dufferin, but they have not located a bus in the area.

Police said the TTC was checking with buses on routes in the area Friday morning after hearing about the incident. (CBC/Mike Heenan)

They are now investigating whether the woman was in fact struck by any vehicle.

Police say they found the woman breathing but unconscious lying on the roadway at about 7:11 a.m. If a bus is responsible, they say it's possible the driver may not have noticed he or she hit the woman.

The woman was transported to a local hospital, according to Toronto Paramedics.